The Shakopee boys hockey snapped a four-game win-less streak with a shutout victory.
Shakopee improved to 3-4-1 on the season when they defeated Minneapolis 3-0 on Tuesday night at Parade Ice Arena.
Goalie Soren Pederson made 32 saves for his second shutout of the season. He shutout New Prague 2-0 with 28 saves in the season opener.
Joe Roder put the Sabers up 1-0 at 6:14 of the first period on an assist from Matt Loiselle.
David Bigaouette made it 2-0 eight minutes later with the assist going to Luke Schmidt.
Luke Schmitz iced the game away with a goal just 29 seconds into the start of the third period. Joe Ostertag and Alex McCarvel assisted on that goal.
Prior to that win, Shakopee snapped a four-game losing streak by doing something that they have never done before.
The Sabers earned a 2-2 with Lakeville North last Saturday at Ames Arena in Lakeville.
What is so special about tying Lakeville North? Shakopee has done nothing but lose to the Panthers before that game.
Before the 2-2 tie, Shakopee was 0-8 all-time against Lakeville North and were out scored 53-7 in those eight games.
This game was scoreless midway through the second period when North scored twice in just over two minutes to take a 2-0 lead and look like they were going to make it nine straight wins against Shakopee.
The Sabers had different ideas in the third period as Joe Roder made it 2-1 with a power play goal at 2:55 with the assists from Schmitz and Thomas Dalsin.
Five minutes later, Bigaouette tied it up with an unassisted short handed goal.
Shakopee had two power play chances in overtime to win it but couldn’t convert on those chances.
Last Thursday, Shakopee lost 1-0 to Eastview when the Lightning scored early in the second period.
The Sabers out shot Eastview 30-28 with goalie Pederson making 27 saves.
Next
The Sabers will play at Chanhassen on Saturday at 3 p.m. before taking some time off over the winter break.
They won’t play a game until Thursday, Jan. 2 when they host Hopkins.
North outshot the Sabers 43-23 in the game but Shakopee goalie Jacek Hummel made 41 saves while North’s Skyler Vetter made 21 saves.