Despite playing two very good games, the Shakopee boys hockey team wasn't rewarded for its efforts.
Shakopee lost its last two games to fall to 3-6-1 on the season and 0-4-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
A bounce here or there could have turned either of the Sabers losses to Chanhassen or Eagan into victories.
Against Chanhassen, Shakopee got a goal and two assists as they lost 5-3 to the Storm last Saturday at Victoria Recreational Center.
Shakopee trailed 4-1 midway through the second period but cut it to 4-3 before Chanhassen iced the game with a late empty net goal.
The game was scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the game but after that there was a flurry of action.
The two teams scored three times in under four minutes of the game.
Chanhassen struck first but Shakopee's Joe Roder tied it up at 1-1 two minutes later but 28 seconds later the Storm scored for a 2-1 lead.
In the second period, Chanhassed pushed the lead to 4-1 with goals just over a minute apart.
The Sabers' comeback started with a goal from Luke Schmidt with 42 seconds left in the period.
Macalester Dose cut it 4-3 with just over five minutes left in the game and continued to push for the tying goal but couldn't get it.
Shakopee out shot the Storm 34-26 in the loss.
As tough as the loss to Chanhassen was it probably doesn't stack up with how the Sabers lost to Eagan.
Shakopee lost 2-1 in overtime when Eagan scored on a penalty shot with 33 seconds left in overtime on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
In that game, the Sabers took a 1-0 lead when Dose scored with assists to Jere Huson, and David Bigaouette at 15:49 of the second period.
Eagan tied it up at 7:44 of the third when Jonny Meiers scored.
Meiers would go on to score the game winner at 7:27 of overtime when he decked out the Sabers goalie on the penalty shot.