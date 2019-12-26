Shakopee boys hockey
Luke Schmidt scored once and assisted on two other goals in the Sabers loss to Chanhassen.

 Photo by Eric Kraushar

Despite playing two very good games, the Shakopee boys hockey team wasn't rewarded for its efforts.

Shakopee lost its last two games to fall to 3-6-1 on the season and 0-4-1 in the South Suburban Conference.

A bounce here or there could have turned either of the Sabers losses to Chanhassen or Eagan into victories.

Against Chanhassen, Shakopee got a goal and two assists as they lost 5-3 to the Storm last Saturday at Victoria Recreational Center.

Shakopee trailed 4-1 midway through the second period but cut it to 4-3 before Chanhassen iced the game with a late empty net goal.

The game was scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the game but after that there was a flurry of action.

The two teams scored three times in under four minutes of the game.

Chanhassen struck first but Shakopee's Joe Roder tied it up at 1-1 two minutes later but 28 seconds later the Storm scored for a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, Chanhassed pushed the lead to 4-1 with goals just over a minute apart.

The Sabers' comeback started with a goal from Luke Schmidt with 42 seconds left in the period.

Macalester Dose cut it 4-3 with just over five minutes left in the game and continued to push for the tying goal but couldn't get it.

Shakopee out shot the Storm 34-26 in the loss.

As tough as the loss to Chanhassen was it probably doesn't stack up with how the Sabers lost to Eagan.

Shakopee lost 2-1 in overtime when Eagan scored on a penalty shot with 33 seconds left in overtime on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Shakopee Ice Arena.

In that game, the Sabers took a 1-0 lead when Dose scored with assists to Jere Huson, and David Bigaouette at 15:49 of the second period.

Eagan tied it up at 7:44 of the third when Jonny Meiers scored.

Meiers would go on to score the game winner at 7:27 of overtime when he decked out the Sabers goalie on the penalty shot.

