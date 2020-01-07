The Shakopee boys hockey team returned from the break and dropped two games.
Shakopee lost a hard fought game to Hopkins in its return to the ice and followed that up by getting shutout in a South Suburban Conference game against Prior Lake.
Those two losses drops the Sabers overall season record to 3-8-1 and its SSC record to 0-5-1.
In the 5-0 loss to Prior Lake last Saturday at Dakotah Ice Arena, the Sabers were out shot 43-17 in the game. Ten of those shots for Shakopee came in the third period.
Despite those lopsided shots on goals numbers, the game was close until the third period when Prior Lake pulled away with three goals.
Prior Lake's Aiden Emerson put the Lakers up 1-0 with a power play goal at 6:35 of the first period.
Preston Lindholm scored his first of three goals at 9:57 of the second period to make it 2-0 for Prior Lake.
In the third period, Prior Lake scored three times in just under four minutes including scoring twice in 28 seconds. Lindholm scored two of those three goals.
Prior to that game, Shakopee lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Hopkins when they Royals scored in the final minutes to break the 1-1 tie.
With the game tied at 1-1, Shakopee was called for a interference penalty with 1:48 left in the game.
Hopkins took advantage of that chance and scored a power play goal with 51 seconds left in regulation.
Shakopee's lone goal was scored by Luke Schmidt, who scored on the power play with an assist from Macalester Dose at 3:02 of the second period.
Hopkins went up 1-0 just two minutes into the start of the game.
Shakopee goalie Jacek Hummel made 31 saves in the loss while Hopkins goalie stopped 34 shots on net.
Shakopee has two SSC games this week against Burnsville and Farmington.
They play at Burnsville on Thursday and than host Farmington at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The following week they play two non-conference games against Mankato East and Minnehaha Academy before finishing the season with nine straight SSC games.