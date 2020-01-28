A bad started doomed the Shakopee boys hockey team against Eastview.
The Sabers lost 6-2 to the Lightning last Saturday at Shakopee Ice Arena to fall to 4-13-1 on the season.
Eastview scored two goals in the first 3:38 of the game and never looked back.
The Lightning went up 2-0 with goals 54 seconds a part in the games first four minutes.
The domination continued as Eastview went up 3-0 with a power play goal at 14:46 of the first period.
Eastview out shot the Sabers 13-1 in the first period.
Shakopee played much better in the final two periods but it wasn't enough to overcome the shaky start.
Joe Ostertag cut the lead to 3-1 with a goal at 5:44 of the second period with an assist from Jere Huson.
Eastview went up 5-1 with two goals in the first seven minutes of the third period.
Shakopee's Joe Roder scored to cut it to 5-2 midway through the third.
After getting out shot 13-1 in the first period, Shakopee finished the game getting out shot 34-20.
Last Thursday, the Sabers lost 6-0 to Lakeville South at home.
Again, Shakopee fell behind early as South scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game.
South scored two goals in each period and out shot the Sabers 33-13.