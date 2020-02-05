The Shakopee boys hockey team could use a a good bounce or two.
The Sabers dropped its sixth game in a row on Saturday when Eagan scored late in the third period to beat them 2-1.
Playing one of its better games of the season, Shakopee wasn't rewarded for the effort against Eagan.
With the game tied at 1-1 with less than two minutes left in regulation, an Eagan defenseman pinched at the blue line and kept the puck in the Shakopee zone.
That pinch found the puck of Eagan's Henry Reiff, who made a nifty backhanded pass to Cole Gibson who redirected to the puck into a wide open net for a 2-1 lead with 1:46 left in the game.
Shakopee pulled the goalie for the final minute but couldn't muster any good chances to tie the game.
After a scoreless first period, Eagan went up 1-0 midway through the second period.
Shakopee's Macalaster Dose tied it up at 14:28 of the second period on a power play goal with assists from Luke Schmitz and Luke Schmidt.
Goalie Jacek Hummel made 26 saves in the loss for the Sabers.
Prior to that loss, Shakopee fell 4-0 to Lakeville North last Thursday at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
North opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 7:42 of the first period. They added another goal before the end of the first and than scored once in the second and third periods to win 4-0.
Shakopee was out shot 26-20 in the game with goalie Soren Pederson making 20 saves for the Sabers.
Next
The Sabers have a busy final week of the season as they will play four games in eight days to wrap up the regular season.
That busy stretch starts on Saturday with a game against Burnsville at home. They follow that up by playing Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday, Farmington on Thursday and finishing up against Apple Valley on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to start Thursday, Feb. 20. The semifinals will be Saturday, Feb. 22 at Braemar Arena and the finals on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena.