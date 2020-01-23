The Shakopee boys hockey team gave the No. 3 ranked team in the state everything they good handle and more.
Shakopee rallied late against the No. 3 ranked Rosemount Irish on Saturday but came up just and lost 6-4 at the Rosemount Community Center.
Early on it appeared the Irish would blow past the Sabers for an easy win but Shakopee had other ideas.
The Irish scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the game but Shakopee cut that lead to 2-1 when Micheal Morrow scored at 12:58 of the first.
The second period got off to a poor start for the Sabers as the Irish scored just 37 seconds into the period for a 3-1 lead. They added two more goals minutes later for a 5-1 lead.
Joe Ostertag scored a power play goal with 23 seconds left in the period on assists from Thomas Wilkie and Joe Roder to put the score at 5-2.
Rosemount pushed the lead to 6-2 four minutes into the third but Shakopee responded with two power play goals from Luke Schmidt and Macalester Dose less than a minute a part to cut the lead to 6-4.
Shakopee pushed until the end but the third ranked Irish stood tall to preserve the 6-4 win.
The Sabers had two power plays in the final seven minutes but couldn't convert.
Sabers goalie Soren Pederson made 35 saves in the loss.