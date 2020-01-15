What's the best way to snap a losing streak?
With a last second goal to win, of course.
That's what Joe Ostertag and the Shakopee boys hockey team did last Saturday against Farmington.
Ostertag scored the game-winning goal against Farmington with 12.5 seconds left in the game to snap a five-game losing streak and beat the Tigers 5-4. Matt Loiselle and David Bigaouette assisted on the Ostertag goal.
That game-winning goal was needed as Farmington scored twice in just over a minute to turn a Shakopee 4-2 lead into a 4-4 tie.
Shakopee jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the game when Douglas Larson scored at 2:40 of the first on assists from Luke Schmidt and Thomas Wilkie.
Farmington tied it up at 1-1 before Macalester Dose put the Sabers up 2-1 with 1:04 left in the period.
They stretched its led to 3-1 on a Joe Roder goal at 4:01 of the second period but Farmington answered with a goal just two minutes later.
Shakopee went up 4-2 on a Jackson Brosz goal at 9:14 of the second.
Sabers goalie Jacek Hummel made 27 saves in the win while Shakopee fired 23 shots on the Tigers goal.
The Sabers returned to the ice on Tuesday night at home and lost 4-1 to Mankato East.
Shakopee fell behind 3-0 before Ostertag scored midway through the second period for the Sabers only goal of the game despite peppering the East goalie with 30 shots in the game.