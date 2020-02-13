The Shakopee boys hockey team got a much needed win on Wednesday night.
The Sabers snapped an eight-game losing streak as they exploded for seven goals to beat Minnehaha Academy 7-2 at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
That win is the Sabers fifth win of the season and hopefully gives the team some momentum headed into the next week's playoffs.
The scoring started early as Sam Zovik scored his first career varsity goal just 2:26 into the game to give the Sabers a 1-0 lead.
Joe Roder, who assisted on Zovik's goal, pushed the lead to 2-0 seven minutes with assists from Jere Huson, and Matt Loiselle.
Just 13 seconds later David Bigaouette made it 3-0 for the Sabers with Loiselle and Alex McCarvel picking up the assists.
Minnehaha cut it 3-1 just 44 seconds later but that didn't slow down the Sabers in the second period.
Jackson Vogel made it 4-1 with his first varsity goal at 2:29 of the second period. Loiselle picked up his third assist of the game while Zovic picked up his second point with an assist Vogel's goal.
Doug Larson pushed the lead to 6-1 with two straight goals and Loiselle capped off his great night with a goal at 13:51 of the third period to make it 7-1.
Goalies Soren Pederson and Jacek Hummell combined to stop 21 saves in net.
Prior to the seven goal explosion against Minnehaha Academy, the Sabers were having a hard time putting the puck into the net.
The Sabers hwere shutout in its previous two games prior to the 7-2 and four of its last six games.
With those scoring troubles, Shakopee's losing streak stretched to eight games after they lost to Prior Lake and Burnsville.
On Saturday, Shakopee lost 4-0 to the Blaze at Shakopee Ice Arena.
Burnsville out shot the Sabers 37-15 in the game but goalie Soren Pederson kept the game close.
Burnsville's four goals came in bunches as they took a 2-0 lead in the first period when they scored twice 48 seconds.
In the second period, they pushed the lead to 4-0 with goals four minutes apart.
That loss was preceded by a 6-0 loss to No. 6 ranked Prior Lake last Thursday at home.
The Lakers scored late in the first period for a 1-0 lead and pulled away with four goals in the second period.
Prior Lake out shot the Sabers 33-14 in the game.
Shakopee has one game left in the regular season before the section playoffs begin.
They wrap up the season against Apple Valley on Saturday.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 20 with the quarterfinals.
Shakopee will start the playoffs on the road as they are projected to be the No. 7 seed, which in all likelihood means a matchup with Eden Prairie.
The section semifinals will be played on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Braemer Arena in Edina with the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena.