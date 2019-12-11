After starting the season with a 2-0 record, the Shakopee boys hockey team has lost its next three games.
Two of those loses came against South Suburban Conference rivals and the other was a non-conference team.
The losing streak started with a 6-2 loss to No. 3 ranked Rosemount and ended with an 8-0 loss to undefeated Lakeville South.
The loss to South was third game in three days for the Sabers and came last Saturday at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
The first period was scoreless until the Cougars scored twice in the final four minutes.
South pushed the lead to 4-0 with two goals early in the second and than pushed the score to 6-0 late in the period. They added two more goals in the third to win 8-0.
Shakopee was out shot 35-14 with Sabers goalie Soren Pederson making 27 saves.
Last Friday, Shakopee dropped a tight 3-1 game to Holy Angels at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Holy Angels went up 1-0 at 8:56 of the second period. They went up 2-0 when they scored with just a second left in the period.
At 3:19 of the third, Holy Angels went up 3-0 with a power play goal.
Shakopee cut it 3-1 when Jackson Brosz scored at 13:35 with an assist from Macalester Dose.
Holy Angels outshot the Sabers 35-33 in the game.
The first loss in these stretch started with a 6-2 loss to Rosemount last Thursday at home.
The Irish scored just 54 seconds into the game and lead 2-0 after the first period. They scored just 11 seconds in the second and pushed the lead to 5-0 after two periods.
Rosemount went up 6-0 before Dose scored twice in the third period to put the final score at 6-2.