The Shakopee boys hockey team couldn't ask for a better start to the season.
Shakopee has started the 2019-20 season by winning its first two games of the season.
They opened the season with a 2-0 shutout victory against section rival New Prague and followed that up with a 4-2 win against Bloomington Kennedy.
In the win against Kennedy on Saturday afternoon at the Shakopee Ice Arena, the Sabers out shot the Eagles 41-15 but wasn't able to put Kennedy away until late in the third period.
Kennedy tied the game at 2-2 just two minutes into the third period and the score stayed tied until Shakopee's David Bigaouette scored at 1239 on an assist from Luke Schmitz to give the Sabers a 3-2 lead.
Shakopee's Matt Loiselle gave the Sabers a 4-2 lead with 1:50 left in the game. Jackson Brosz, and Macalester Dose assisted on the goal.
Sabers goalie Jacek Hummel made 13 saves in the win.
Shakopee started the season with a 2-0 win against New Prague last Tuesday at New Prague Ice Arena.
The Sabers needed just one minute, 44 seconds into the season to score as Joe Ostertag put one past the Trojans goalie for a 1-0 lead. Luke Schmitz, and Michael Morrow assisted on the goal.
Ostertag scored his second goal of the game in the second period with Morrow getting his second assist.
Goalie Soren Pederson stopped all 28 shots to earn the shutout.