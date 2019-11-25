With a strong core of returning players and time to prepare for the season, Shakopee boys hockey head coach Calvin Simon has high hopes for the Sabers.
Last season, Simon was thrusted into the head coaching job right before the season and guided the Sabers in an interim basis. After the season, the interim tag was removed and Simon was named as the head coach for the Sabers.
With more time to prepare for the start of the season and team that only lost five players from a year ago, the Sabers believe they can improve on last year's seven wins.
"Definitely, a lot more opportunity to be prepared at the beginning of the year," Simon said. "We are really excited about the group we have coming back and there are some young guys coming from the youth program that we are really excited about as well and will push our returning guys and will be fighting for spots on the varsity team."
Simon said that they will run the same system as last year but can advance it along and that should help the team.
"A lot of similarities, a lot of consistency. Now that we have an entire year under our belt with a majority of the guys we can add layers to it," he said. "We have our base stuff that we worked to master last year and be perfect it at. Now we can throw more stuff at them. We believe in the guys we have that they will buy into the coaching, trust the process and hopefully we can be in a position to compete and play our best hockey."
Returning for the Sabers this year is senior forward Luke Schmidt, who had 20 points last year. Some of the other forwards returning are Macalester Dose, Joe Roder, David Bigaouette, Luke Schmitz, and Joe Ostertag.
On the blue line, Shakopee returns defensmen Jackson Brosz, Thomas Welkie, Alex McCarvel, Matt Loiselle, and Thomas Dalsin. Soren Pederson returns in net.
"A lot of guys that have seen a lot of minutes, so the expectations from a coaching standpoint are going to be higher and it will be on us to push those guys," Simon said.
If the Sabers are going to improve on the seven wins from last year, Simon knows what they need to do.
"We have to score more goals, there is no doubt about that," Simon said. "All phases of our game need to improve but most notably our special teams. Our power play was not good enough, simply put."
Last year, the Sabers power play was around 10%, that needs to be closer to 15-205, Simon said.
"We have to get pucks to the net, we have to be hungry and we have be gritty on the secondary opportunities when the goalie gives up rebounds," Simon said.
The Sabers open the season on Tuesday at New Prague and will have its home opener against Bloomington Kenendy on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.
"I think we are capable of winning up to 15 games," Simon said. "We need to win the games we are supposed to win and grind out wins that people don't think we can win. We need good goal tending, we need to score goals and we have to be consistent. With all the returners we have and the level of talent that we have this year, if we play our game at a consistent high level we are excited about what we can do."