Right now, the Shakopee boys hockey team is having a hard time putting the puck into the net.
The Sabers have been shutout in its last two games and four of its last six games.
With those troubles, Shakopee's losing streak sits at at eight games after they lost to Prior Lake and Burnsville.
On Saturday, Shakopee lost 4-0 to the Blaze at Shakopee Ice Arena.
Burnsville out shot the Sabers 37-15 in the game but goalie Soren Pederson kept the game close.
Burnsville's four goals came in bunches as they took a 2-0 lead in the first period when they scored twice 48 seconds.
In the second period, they pushed the lead to 4-0 with goals four minutes apart.
That loss was preceded by a 6-0 loss to No. 6 ranked Prior Lake last Thursday at home.
The Lakers scored late in the first period for a 1-0 lead and pulled away with four goals in the second period.
Prior Lake out shot the Sabers 33-14 in the game.
Next
Shakopee has three games left in the regular season before the section playoffs begin.
They host Minnehaha Academy on Wednesday night before finishing the season with South Suburban Conference games against Farmington and Apple Valley on Thursday and Saturday.
The Sabers beat Farmington 5-4 on Jan. 11 for their last win.
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 20 with the quarterfinals.
Shakopee will start the playoffs on the road as they are projected to be the No. 7 seed, which in all likelihood means a matchup with Eden Prairie.
The section semifinals will be played on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Braemer Arena in Edina with the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Mariucci Arena.