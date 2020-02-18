The Shakopee boys hockey will play the preseason favorite to win the state title to start the playoffs.
Shakopee received the No. 7seed for the section playoffs will face off against No. 2 seed Eden Prairie in the Class 2A, Section 2 quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Eden Prairie Community Center.
Eden Prairie, the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the state, is 19-5-1 on the season.
Prior Lake, 17-5-3, is the No.1 seed because they beat Eden Prairie during the season and will face New Prague in the quarterfinals.
The other quarterfinal matchups are No. 5 Holy Family at No. 4 Chaska and No. 6 Chanhassen and No. 3 Minnetonka.
All quarterfinal games are on Thursday night at the higher seeds home ice. The semifinals will be played at noon and 4 p.m. at Braemer Arena in Edina on Saturday with the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. at Maruicci Arena.
Shakopee enters the playoffs playing its best hockey of the season.
They ended the regular season with a 3-2 overtime loss to Apple Valley but prior to that had won two games in a row.
In the loss to Apple Valley on Saturday at the Shakopee Ice Arena, the Eagles scored in the third period to tie it up at 2-2 and won the game just 1:18 into overtime when Parker Davis scored an even-strength goal.
Apple Valley went up 1-0 on a first period power play goal.
Shakopee responded with goals from Jere Huson and David Bigaouette in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
Prior to that loss, Shakopee defeated Farmington 2-1 last Thursday at Schmitz-Make Arena in Farmington.
Shakopee scored two power play goals in the first period and made that stand up to defeat the Tigers 2-1.
Michael Morrow scored the first power play goal at 4:24 and Alex McCarvel made it 2-0 at 12:04.
Farmington cut it to 2-1 late in the second period.
The Sabers were out shot 17-5 in the third period but goalie Soren Pederson stopped all 17 shots to preserve the win.