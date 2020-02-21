The Shakopee boys hockey team pushed the preseason favorite to win the Class 2A state championship right down to the wire.
Shakopee, the No. 7 seed for the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs, had upset on its mind in the section quarterfinals on Thursday night at Eden Prairie.
The Sabers scored a power play goal late in the second period to tie the playoff game at 1-1. with the No. 2 seeded Eden Prairie Eagles.
The score would stay tied after two periods but Eden Prairie quickly ended any hopes of an upset early in the third period.
Eden Prairie sophomore Jackson Blake scored his second goal of the game just eight seconds into the third period to put the Eagles up 2-1.
Eden Prairie would score two more times in the next seven minutes to go up 4-1 and would advance to Saturday's semifinals.
While the Sabers were out shot 51-15 in the game, they hung right with the Eagles behind a strong defensive effort and a great performance from goalie Soren Pederson.
The game was scoreless until Blake scored with 41 seconds left in the first period.
In the second period, David Bigaouette took a pretty pass from Macalester Dose and slipped the puck past the Eden Prairie goalie to tie it up with a power play goal at 1-1 with 5:41 left in the period.
Shakopee had another power play chance late in the second period but could not convert but they went into the locker room tied up at 1-1 with the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Eden Prairie quickly ended any upset attempt early in the third.