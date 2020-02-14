The Shakopee boys hockey team has won two games in a row.
Shakopee won its second game in a row on Thursday night when they defeated Farmington 2-1 at Schmitz-Maki Arena in Farmington.
That win improves the Sabers South Suburban Conference record to 2-13-1 and its overall season record to 6-17-1.
Shakopee scored two power play goals in the first period and made that stand up to defeat the Tigers 2-1.
Michael Morrow scored the first power play goal at 4:24 and Alex McCarvel made it 2-0 at 12:04.
Farmington cut it to 2-1 late in the second period.
The Sabers were out shot 17-5 in the third period but goalie Soren Pederson stopped all 17 shots to preserve the win.
Shakopee wraps up the regular season on Saturday against Apple Valley at 2 p.m. at the Shakopee Ice Arena.
They open Section 2AA playoffs on Thursday. Section matchups will be announced on Sunday. Shakopee will start the playoffs on the road as they will be the No. 6, 7 or 8 seed.