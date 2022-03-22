The Shakopee boys track and field team was left out of the state field last season.
But there's some talent back for the Sabers to make some noise in the new three-class format. Shakopee will be in the top class, competing in the Section 2AAA with the likes of Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia.
What does Sabers coach Zachary Haskins think of the new format.
"It will definitely be a big challenge," he said. "We now have a few more power house teams in our section and it will make it tougher to get athletes into state. However, I am a firm believer in the fact that stronger competition brings out the best I athletes."
The Minnesota State High School League approved the move to three classes last spring. Eden Prairie and Minnetonka come over from Section 6AA, while Prior Lake has dominated Section 3AA over the last five years.
Waconia was also in Section 6AA last year, while Jefferson was in Section 3AA.
The Sabers were 14th out of 18 schools in the Section 2AA competition last spring.
Senior Ben Sedlacek made a run a state last year in throws for Shakopee, taking fourth in both the shot put and the discus. The top two finishers in each event make qualify.
Senior Zach Yuza was fifth in the 800, while junior Vincenzo Miller was seventh in the 110 hurdles. Shakopee's best relay finish was seventh by the 4x100 team. Junior Andrew McCall was part of the relay, as was junior Dominic Jackson.
However, Jackson suffered a knee injury in football last fall and won't be available for Shakopee.
Senior AJ Hokanson will also be one to watch for the Sabers in the shot put and discus.
"All of these athletes are some of our main returning point scorers," Haskins said. "Even throughout the first week of practice, they are looking really good and are excited for a great season.
"In my time coaching in Shakopee, since 2016, we have never had this large of a team," Haskins added. "I'm hoping that these large numbers will give us a lot of depth throughout all events this season."
Chanhassen won the Section 2AA title last year. Mankato East, Mankato West and St. Peter were the next three finishers, respectively, but those three schools remained in Class 2AA.
In the South Suburban Conference, Shakopee finished fifth in the team standings last year, its highest finish since taking third in 2016. Rosemount is the defending champion, followed by Lakeville North and Prior Lake.
This year's SSC Championships will be held March 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
The Section 2AA competition will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. The venue is Waconia High School.
This year's Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.