The fast start to the season for the Shakopee boys soccer team is starting to get noticed.
The Sabers won two more games to improve to 7-1 on the season and have been recognized for that success in the stat polls.
Two weeks ago, the Sabers were ranked No. 9 in the Class 2A state poll. After its only loss of the season they fell just out of the top-10 but returned the polls this week with wins against Bloomington Jefferson and Eagan in the past week.
Shakopee is currently ranked No. 10 in the state.
"Its a good start but there is more ahead," head coach Jon Poppen said. "We are going to keep working and keep getting better. Its a good start but its not where we want to be at the end."
The team isn't letting that high ranking get to their head as they defeated Eagan 5-2 on Tuesday night at Eagan High School.
Shakopee took the opening kickoff and passed the ball around until Zach Sussee found a streaking Charlie Theis on a beautiful through ball for a 1-0 lead when Theis slipped the ball past the Eagan goalie just seconds into the start of the game.
Sussee made it 2-0 with 13 minutes left in the first half when he took advantage of a big mistake by Eagan.
Eagan had the ball around midfield when they tried to play back to its goalie about 40 yards away but the ball didn't get to the goalie and Sussee grabbed the loose ball and went in on the goalie all along and scored to make it 2-0.
Sussee didn't stop there as he scored the Sabers next two goals to push the score to 4-0. He made it 3-0 on a shot from about 12 yards out and then made it 4-0 on a penalty kick.
Eagan cut the lead to 4-2 but Shakopee iced the game away when Tyler Grausnick scored to make it 5-2.
Prior to that win, Shakopee defeated Jefferson 3-1 on Saturday at Jefferson High School. Jefferson ended the Sabers 2018 season in the section playoffs when they topped them in penalty kicks in the first round of the section playoffs.
Shakopee got first half goals from John Kroll and Sussee to lead 2-1 at halftime. Grausnick scored the only goal of the second half for the Sabers.
"I thought we did a good job of finding our 9 and 10, our central guys, and building off of them," Poppen said. "We got some good chances breaking there defense down and I was pleased with that. Our backs did a really nice job of giving cover and made sure we didn't give up any counter attack. We did a nice job against Jefferson of recognizing when we have possession and making strong runs."