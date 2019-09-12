Scoring goals in soccer just isn't this easy.
The Shakopee boys soccer team continues to score goals and win games at a pace that they haven't seen in years - if ever.
The Sabers improved to 5-1 on the season as they scored six times in their latest win against Burnsville on Tuesday night at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High School.
Those six goals brings their season total to 32 goals in six games. Not bad for a team that scored 26 goals in 16 games a year ago.
Against the Blaze, Shakopee won 6-3 to improve to 2-0 in South Suburban Conference play. They are tied for first with Eastview and Lakeville North.
Burnsville kept the game close in the first half as the Sabers went into halftime leading 2-1 after goals from Tyler Grausnick and John Kroll. Charles Theis assisted on Grausnick's goal and Broc Dollerschell assisted on Kroll's goal.
In the second half, Shakopee pumped in four goals - two from Zach Sussee and one from Kroll and Jessie Jaurez.
Sussee's first goal came on a penalty kick while Nathan Pitterle assisted on his second goal and Jaurez's goal.
Prior to that win, Shakopee suffered its first loss of the season when they fell 1-0 to Waconia on Saturday at Vaughan Field.
Waconia scored a goal in the second half to beat the Sabers.
The Sabers opened SSC action with a 5-0 win against the Rosemount Irish last Thursday at Rosemount High School.
Kroll and Sussee each scored twice while Theis tallied one goal.
Shakopee led 1-0 at halftime after a goal from Sussee that Grausnick assisted on.
Kroll scored twice early in second half to give the Sabers some breathing room.
On the road
The Sabers will play its next five games on the road.
They start that stretch with a game at Apple Valley on Thursday followed by a game at Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday.
Next week, they travel to Eagan, Prior Lake and Holy Family for games.