The Shakopee boys soccer team took a solid step forward last year and is expecting to take another step this fall.
Shakopee won five games last year and earned the No. 5 seed in the playoffs but lost in a shootout to have its season come to an end.
They hope they can continue to improve on the field this season and up that win total and maybe get a home playoff game.
“We want to build on what we have and grow,” head coach Jon Poppen said. “At the end of the day that’s what it is about — to make progress every day and just continue to improve. I thought we made a really good step last year. Our job is to keep improving and get better everyday.”
One reason for the excitement is the return of junior Zach Susee, who is one of the best players in the state.
Susee returns after leading the Sabers with 10 goals in 16 games last year.
Poppen said he has continued to get better and will continue to be a force on the pitch for the Sabers this season.
“Zach has had a great summer and has continued to progress,” Poppen said. “He will have attention in every game. He’s dealt with it before and has been able to navigate though it. He will do well with it again this year and will lead us this year.”
What makes him so dangerous on the field?
“He’s a playmaker,” Poppen said. “He will score goals and create goals and that’s what he is, he’s a dynamic playmaker. His pace of play and his confidence has grown. Every aspect of his game has grown.”
But soccer isn’t a one-man game and the Sabers will be more then a one-man team.
Also returning for the Sabers are senior captains Ethan Pherson and Nathan Pitterle.
Pherson will anchor the Sabers defense while Pitterle will team up with Susee in an attacking role to create offense for Poppen and the Sabers.
“Pherson will be our anchor in the back. He’s good in air and fast,” Poppen said. “Pitterle’s a playmaker. He creates and can be dynamic on the dribble and has good vision and skill to play all kinds of different passes.”
Other returning players are Broc Dollerschell, Tommy Marker, Luke Schmitz, John Kroll, Jason Clossin and Juan Espinoza to name just a few.
Senior goalie Andrew Hofer returns but won’t play until mid-season because of a knee injury he suffered in the winter so they will have some inexperience in net at the beginning of the season.
The Sabers open the season with three straight home games starting with the season opener on Thursday against Minnehaha Academy. They follow with games against Chanhassen and Chaska before its first South Suburban Conference game at Rosemount on Thursday, Sept. 5.