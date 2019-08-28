The Shakopee boys soccer team is a goal-scoring machine early in the season.
In just two games so far, Shakopee has scored 14 goals and are 2-0 on the season.
To put that into perspective, last year Shakopee scored 26 goals in 16 games.
The Sabers started the season with a 6-0 win against Minnehaha Academy on Thursday at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High School.
In that win, Zach Sussee and Tyler Grausnick scored two goals while Broc Dollerschell and John Kroll scored once.
They followed that win up with a dominating 8-0 win against Chanhassen on Tuesday night at Vaughan Field.
Shakopee scored four goals in both halves to beat the Storm.
Grausnick started the scoring for the Sabers when he scored off of a rebound from a shot by Brian Real-Juarez.
The goals kept coming from Juan Juarez, Nathan Dake, Dollershell, Susee, Kroll, Gautham Nair, and Grausnick.