In such a great season, the Shakopee boys soccer team might have just won its biggest game ever.
The Sabers improved to 11-2-1 on the season as they defeated No. 4 ranked Eastview 3-1 at Vaughan Field on a cold and rainy Tuesday night.
That win was also a big bounce back from only its second loss of the season when they lost 3-0 to Farmington last Thursday night.
The win against Eastview also kept the Sabers hopes of winning the South Suburban Conference alive.
Shakopee improved to 6-1-1 on the season with that win while Eastview suffered its first SSC loss of the season to drop to 7-1. Both teams had one game left on the schedule with Shakopee playing Lakeville South while Eastview faced off against Eagan on Thursday night.
If Shakopee wins and Eastview losses, the Sabers would earn at least a share of the SSC championship depending on what Lakeville North did against Apple Valley. North was tied with Shakopee at 6-1-1.
The game with Eastview was tied 0-0 at halftime but the Sabers got goals from Broc Dollershell, Zachary Susee, and Charles Theis in the second half to beat the Lightning.
In the Farmington game, the Tigers scored two first half goals on its way to a 3-0 win against the Sabers.
Playoffs
The Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Shakopee will host a quarterfinal game as they should get the No. 2 or 3 seed when the seeds are announced sometime this weekend.
Edina (14-0-0) should get the No. 1 seed followed by Shakopee or Minnetonka (10-1-3) at No. 2 or 3. Eden Prairie is probably the No. 4 seed.
The Sabers will play either Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska, Prior Lake or Chanhassen, all teams that they have beat this season.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 and the finals on Tuesday, Oct. 15.