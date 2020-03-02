Two Shakopee boys swim and dive team members earned points for the Sabers at the Class 2A state swim meet.
Seniors Adam Thornberg and Ben Koller both advanced to the state swim meet finals.
Thornberg earned a 12th place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 45.18 seconds.
He moved up two spots from his finish in the preliminaries where he finished in 14th place (4:44.22).
As for Koller, he finished in 13th place in the diving competition with an 11-dive score of 329.55 points. He was in 14th place after the prelims and moved up a spot with three strong dives in the finals.
Those points earned by Thornberg and Koller put the Shakopee boys swim and dive team in 37th place in the final team standings at state.
Those two were the only Sabers competing at state as junior Evan Schroeder competed in both the 50 and 100 freestyle but did not make it to the finals.
Schroeder finished in 21st place in the 50 free with a time of 22.10 second and 20th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.28 seconds.
Edina won the Class 2A state team title with 323 points. They were followed by Chaska-Chanhassen in second with 217.5 points. Minnetonka (195), Wayzata (181) and Eden Prairie (172) rounded out the top five.