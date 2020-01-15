The Shakopee boys swim and dive won five events but still dropped a tight conference meet with Rosemount.
Shakopee hosted the Irish on Tuesday night at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool and lost 97-86.
The Sabers led 8-6 after the first event the 200 medley when the team of Nick Wieczorek, Adam Thornberg, Aiden Bergerson and Evan Schroeder finished in 1 minute, 46.59 seconds to win by just over second against Rosemount's top team.
The Irish answered by winning the next three events to build a 37-25 lead on the Sabers.
Diver Ben Koller answer by scoring 205.1 points to win the diving competition and cut the lead to 44-34.
Despite getting wins from Evan Schroeder in the 100 freestyle (49.66 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay the Irish pulled away from Shakopee and led 97-74 after the 100 breaststroke.
The Sabers wrapped up the meet with the 400 freestyle relay team of Wieczorek, Bergerson, Thornberg, and Schroeder winning the event with a time of 3:30.06.
Last Friday, Shakopee lost 97-86 to Eastview.
Shakopee won four events against the Lightning.
Wieczorek won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.47 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.91.
Schroeder touched the wall first in the 50 free with a time of 22.95 seconds and Bergerson won the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.96 seconds.
The Sabers will next compete in the section true team meet on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.