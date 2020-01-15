Shakopee boys swim
The Shakopee boys swim and dive dropped two tight SSC meets in the last week.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

The Shakopee boys swim and dive won five events but still dropped a tight conference meet with Rosemount.

Shakopee hosted the Irish on Tuesday night at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool and lost 97-86.

The Sabers led 8-6 after the first event the 200 medley when the team of Nick Wieczorek, Adam Thornberg, Aiden Bergerson and Evan Schroeder finished in 1 minute, 46.59 seconds to win by just over second against Rosemount's top team.

The Irish answered by winning the next three events to build a 37-25 lead on the Sabers.

Diver Ben Koller answer by scoring 205.1 points to win the diving competition and cut the lead to 44-34.

Despite getting wins from Evan Schroeder in the 100 freestyle (49.66 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay the Irish pulled away from Shakopee and led 97-74 after the 100 breaststroke.

The Sabers wrapped up the meet with the 400 freestyle relay team of Wieczorek, Bergerson, Thornberg, and Schroeder winning the event with a time of 3:30.06.

Last Friday, Shakopee lost 97-86 to Eastview.

Shakopee won four events against the Lightning.

Wieczorek won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.47 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:02.91.

Schroeder touched the wall first in the 50 free with a time of 22.95 seconds and Bergerson won the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.96 seconds.

The Sabers will next compete in the section true team meet on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years.

