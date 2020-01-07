The Shakopee boys swim and dive team earned a top-10 finish at the biggest swim meet of the season.
Swimming in the Maroon division of the Maroon and Gold Invite on Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, the Sabers finished in 10th place out of 15 teams.
Shakopee finished with 212 points to finish in 10th place. Eau Claire Memorial/North finished in first with 414 points. Hudson was second with 408 followed by Winona (317.5), East Ridge (265) and St. Louis Park (255.5).
Shakopee finished ahead of four other South Suburban Conference schools Lakeville North, Prior Lake, Farmington and Lakeville South.
Diver Ben Koller had the best finish for the Sabers as he finished second in the diving competition with a score of 214.5 points. St. Micheal-Albertville's Tyler Barrett edged out Koller with a score of 217.25.
Nick Wieczorek had a strong competition as he earned two top-five finishes for the Sabers. He finished fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 47.47 seconds.
His other top-five finish came in the 500 freestyle where he had a teammate right next to him.
Wieczorek finished in fifth with a time of 4:56.72 while teammate Adam Thornberg was right behind him in sixth place at 4:58.01.
Evan Schroeder also had a very strong meet as he earned two, top-10 finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
He finished in fourth place in the 50 free with a time of 22.37 seconds and in sixth place in the 100 free with a time of 50.25 seconds.
Wieczorek, Thornberg and Schroeder also teammed up with Aiden Bergerson in the 400 freestyle relay and finished in sixth place with a time of 3:25.78.
Those four all teamed up to swim to a 11th place finish in the 200 medley relay.
SSC Dual
Prior to the Maroon and Gold Invite, Shakopee dropped a 96-88 conference dual meet to Lakeville North last Friday at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
Earning first place finishes for the Sabers in that meet was Wieczorek in the 200 IM, Schroeder in the 50 and 100 free, Koller in diving, and the 200 freestyle relay.