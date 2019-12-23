The Shakopee boys swim and dive team dropped a tight SSC dual meet.
The Sabers lost 99-84 to Lakeville South at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool.
Shakopee won four events in loss and finished in second in seven other events.
Shakopee grabbed the early lead on the Cougars after the 200 medley relay team of Aidan Bergerson, Nick Wieczorek, Adam Thornberg and Evan Schroeder won the event with a time of 1 minute, 46.21 seconds. They edged out South's top team by .19 seconds.
South grabbed the lead in the second event and held onto that lead for the rest of the meet.
Schroeder had a strong meet for the Sabers. Besides anchoring the winning 200 medley relay team, he earned two first place finishes in his two individual events.
His first individual win came in the 50 freestyle, when he finished in 22.66 seconds for first place. Schroeder also won the 100 freestyle with a tom of 50.09. He won that event by .10 seconds.
Wieczorek won the only other event for the Sabers as he dominated the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.03, to win by over seven seconds.
Shakopee kept the meet close and only trailed by seven points after the fifth event, diving, and by 14 points after the 500 freestyle.
The 100 backstroke was a back breaking for the Sabers as South swept the top three sports to outscore Shakopee 13-3 and push its lead to 93-63. They would go to win the final two events to put the final team score at 99-84.
Earning second place finishes for the Sabers were Thornberg (200 free), Ben Koller (diving), Bergerson (100 butterfly), and the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.