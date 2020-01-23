For the past couple of seasons, the Shakopee boys swim and dive team qualified for the state true team meet.
They didn't qualify for this year's true team meet but that's not to say they didn't have a good meet.
Competing against some of the best teams in the state, Shakopee finished in fourth place at the Class 2A, Section 2 True Team meet on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
The Sabers earned 743 points to finish fourth behind first-place Minnetonka (1,435.5), Chaska/Chan (1,210), and Prior Lake (1,086).
"We swam very well at True Team sections," head coach Eric Hills said.
True Team competition is based on the idea that every team member’s performance counts toward the team’s score in competition.
First place will be worth as many points as the number of possible entries in the event. For example: If there are eight teams entered in the meet there is a possible 32 entries per event. Thus making first place worth 32 points, second place worth 31 points etc. etc. Relay points are double the value of individual events.
Each school shall enter up to four individuals and four relay teams per event.
The best event for the Sabers in the section meet was the 500 freestyle where they placed two swimmers in the top-five.
Senior Adam Thornberg earned a second place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 54.53 seconds, which was less than a second behind first place. That was a season best time for Thornberg and also the best 500 freestyle time for Shakopee this season.
Teammate junior Nick Wieczorek finished in fifth place with a time of 4:58.14.
"Adam and Nick both swam very well in the 500 freestyle," Hills said. "Adam did an especially great job of getting out to an early lead and holding it."
Those two also had strong swim in their other individual events.
Wieczorek swam a 1:48.57 to finish third in the 200 freestyle while Thornberg was fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.27 (also a season best time.)
Those two also teamed up along with Aiden Bergerson and Evan Schroeder to swim a season best time in the 400 freestyle relay and finish fifth with a time of 3:24.78.
That relay team also earned a seventh place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Schroeder also had a strong meet with a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle (49.47 seconds) and a seventh place finish in the 50 freestyle (22.75).
"Evan Schroeder has been dominant all season in the 50 and 100 freestyle and we expect big things out of him at the end of the season," Hills said.
Diving Ben Koller continued his strong season by scoring 373.3 points and finishing in fourth place.
"Ben had a great showing in diving," Hills said.
SSC
The Sabers dropped a South Suburban Conference duals meet to Apple Valley.
They lost 95-91 to Apple Valley on Tuesday.
"We knew the conference was going to be a very level playing field and that many of our meets would be close," Hills said. "We’ve come up short against a couple that we were hoping to win that really could have gone either way. Our goal is have a really strong final home meet of the season, train hard, and be ready for JV Conference Championships, Sections, and State."
Winning events for Shakopee against Apple Valley was Wieczorek in the 200 individual medley and 500 free, Schroeder in the 50 and 100 free, and the 400 freestyle relay.