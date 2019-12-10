The Shakopee boys swim and dive team earned a third place finish at the Prior Lake Invitational.
The Sabers earned 366 points to finish third on Saturday at Hidden Oaks Middle School. Prior Lake won its own invite with 512 points followed by Duluth in second with 456.
Shakopee had four first place finishes with Evan Schroeder earning two of those.
Schroeder touched the wall first in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. He was the only swimmer to break the 23 second mark in the 50 free as he finished in 22.4 seconds to finish first. In the 100 free, he edged out Duluth's Grant Wodny by .26 seconds to earn first place. Schroeder finished the 100 free in 49.51 seconds.
Nick Wieczorek dominated the 500 freestyle as he won that event by nine seconds with a time of 5 minutes, 8.72 seconds. Wieszorek also finished third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.37.
Diver Ben Koller finished first in a tight diving competition. Koller earned 300.3 points to finish first just ahead of Lakeville South's Keegan Rien-Melin's 297.8 points.
Adam Thornberg and Aidan Bergerson each had strong performances in the invite.
Thornberg earned two top-five finishes in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle. In the 100 breaststroke, he finished in 1:09.17 to finish third. In the 200 free, he finished in fifth place.
Bergerson earned a fourth place finish in the 100 butterfly (59.85) and an eighth place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:05.98).
Other top finishes for the Sabers were Bennett Burfeind seventh in the 100 fly, a third place finish in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay, and a fourth place finish in the 200 medley relay.
Prior to the invitational, Shakopee opened the season with a 104-80 loss to Prior Lake in a South Suburban Conference dual meet last Friday at Shakopee West Middle School.
The Sabers won eight of the 12 events but the Lakers depth proved to be to much.
Wieczorek, and Schroeder each won multiple individual events and the Sabers won two of the three relays.
Wieczorek won the 200 individual medley (2:04.6) and the 500 free (5:03.34) while Schroeder won the 50 free (22.58) and 100 free (49.69).
Other event winners were Koller in diving (207.55 points), and Bergerson in the 100 fly (57.93).
Shakopee won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.