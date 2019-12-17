Last week, Shakopee boys swim won eight events and lost a South Suburban Conference dual meet.
This week, the Sabers again won eight events but this time won an SSC dual meet.
The Shakopee boys swim and dive team improved its SSC record to 1-1 last Friday with a 96-70 victory against Burnsville at the West Junior High School pool.
Shakopee opened the meet by winning the first three events and building a 45-16 lead.
They swept the top two spots in the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay. The team of Adam Thornberg, Nick Wieczorek, Aiden Bergerson and Andy Luce finished first with a time of 1 minute, 52.83 seconds.
Wieczorek quickly was back in action as he won the 200 freestyle to lead a Sabers sweep of the top-three spots. Wieczorek finished in 1:50.81 while Evan Schroeder finished second and Bennett Burfeind was third.
In the 200 individual medley, Bergerson touched he wall first with a time of 2:13.34 to win by just .05 seconds against Burnsville's Sam Edwards.
The next event win for Shakopee was turned in by diver Ben Koller, who scored 220.05 points to win the diving competition.
Wieczorek won his third event of the meet when he finished the 100 free with a time of 51.56 seconds. Cole Truax was second.
The 500 freestyle was big for the Sabers as the finished 1-2-3 with Schroeder winning by 17 seconds. Burfeind was second and Carter Brinkman finished third.
Bergerson grabbed the last individual win for the Sabers in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.51.
Shakopee wrapped up the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay by 12 seconds with a time of 3:37.58.