The Shakopee boys swim and dive team wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday.
The Sabers finished the season with a 100-81 loss to Eagan to finish the South Suburban Conference schedule with a 2-7 record.
In the loss to Eagan, diver Ben Koller set a new school record with a score of 259.45.
Prior to the meet against Eagan, Shakopee earned an SSC win with a 95-89 victory against Farmington last Thursday at the Shakopee West Junior High School pool.
The Sabers fell behind 18-12 to Farmington after the first two events but came storming back to win the next three events for a 45-33 lead.
Nick Wieczorek won the 200 individual medley for the first event win for the Sabers with a time of 2 minutes, 5.84 seconds.
Evan Schroeder followed with a win in the 50 free with a time of 22.66 seconds.
The next event was diving and the Sabers dominated as they grabbed the top three spots with Koller leading the way with a score of 246.3 points. Teammates David Tesar was second and Andrew Leisure was third.
Shakopee pulled away for an 86-54 lead by winning three of the next four events.
Schroeder captured the 100 freestyle title with Wieczorek and Adam Thornberg finishing 1-2 in the 500 free.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Thornberg, Kael Lunser, Wieczorek and Schroeder swam a 1:36.13 to finish first.
Farmington made the meet close by winning the final three events but it wasn't enough to overcome the Sabers big lead after the 200 free relay.
Next
The Sabers will have the next two weeks away from competition as they prepare for the Class 2A, Section 2 swim meet and try to qualify as many swims for state as they can.
That meet is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 19 with the prelims and continue on Thursday, Feb. 20 with the diving competition and conclude on Friday, Feb. 21 with the section finals.
The section meet will take place at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.