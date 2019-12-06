Can Shakopee win its third straight South Suburban Conference boys swim and dive championship?
That's the question that the Sabers will try to answer as they start the 2019-20 season this weekend.
For head coach Eric Hills, he doesn't know the answer to that question.
"I think this year we don’t really know what to expect," Hills said. "The South Suburban Conference graduated some incredibly talented athletes last year, including Shakopee. It will be fun and most meets will be very close."
With said, Hills believes his program has built enough depth that they can compete year in and year out with the top teams in the SSC.
"Because of the successes of previous years, we have a number of athletes that modeled how to take it to the next level," he said. "We have a dedicated core of athletes willing to train all year to get results. We are also a young team this year with the majority of our team being between 8th and 10th grade. If they keep working all year like they did this past summer, we are destined to have a number of strong seasons ahead of us."
Returning to the pool this season for the Sabers are: diver Ben Koller, Evan Schroeder (50 free, 100 free, 100 breast), Nick Wieczorek (200 Free, 200 IM, 500 Free), Aidan Bergerson (100 Fly, 100 Back), Adam Thornberg (500 Free, 100 Breast), and Bennett Burfeind (100 Fly).
With those swimmers returning and a number of newcomers to the team, what events do you anticipate to be strong in?
"We are very strong in the 500 freestyle and 100 butterfly," Hills said. "Our freestyler sprinters and backstrokers will definitely be something we focus on this season."
Shakopee will open the season with a SSC dual meet on Friday night against Prior Lake and than they will compete in the Prior Lake Invite on Saturday.