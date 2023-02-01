The Shakopee boys basketball team is right in the hunt to defend its South Suburban Conference title.
The Sabers have won three of their last four league games, including a 74-49 home victory over Apple Valley Jan. 31. Junior Jalen Langsy led the way with 17 points.
Shakopee (10-5 overall, 7-2 in the SSC) went into the game falling 79-71 at No. 2-ranked Lakeville North Jan. 27. The Sabers also earned a 71-65 win versus Farmington Jan. 24.
Shakopee won the SSC title last year with a 16-2 mark en route to a runner-up finish to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA title game. The Sabers went into this season with an 58-14 record in league play over the last four seasons.
The Section 2AAAA playoffs are right around the corner and the Sabers are in the hunt for a top-four seed and a home game in the quarterfinals.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (12-3) is in position for the No. 1 seed. It's wide after that with Edina (9-7), Eden Prairie (8-7), Prior Lake (9-8) and Chanhassen (8-8) all in the mix for a top-four seed.
Chaska (5-10) and Waconia (6-10) round out the field.
Shakopee is 4-2 against section teams with its four wins over Prior Lake, Chanhassen, Waconia and Chaska and its two losses to Eden Prairie and Edina.
Shakopee and Prior Lake will meet again Feb. 14 on the Lakers' home court. The Sabers get a crack at Minnetonka at home Feb. 11.
In the win over Apple Valley, Shakopee led 35-18 at the break and never looked back. It had 11 players in the scoring column with senior Termaine Fulton and junior Isaac Snell also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Junior Kaden Braxton chipped in nine points for the Sabers, while junior Leyton Kerns scored six. Junior Mason Wood and senior Dan Kasper each had five points, while sophomore Isaac Cordes and senior Vincenzo Miller both had four.
In the win over Farmington, Snell and Langsy led the Sabers with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Fulton was also in double figures with 15 points.
Kasper, Miller and Braxton each scored five.
Against Lakeville North, the Sabers led 36-32 at the break, but was outscored 47-35 in the second half. Langsy led the team with 26 points, while Fulton scored 18 and Wood had nine.
Snell and sophomore Luke Wherley each chipped in six points.
Shakopee will get a second chance against Lakeville North Feb. 28 at home. The Sabers end the regular season March 3 versus No. 4 Eastview.
Win those two games and the Sabers could win their second straight league crown or at least get a share of it.
Section play starts March 8 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is March 22-25. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A, where it made state for the first time at that level in 2014, as well as in 2015 and 2021.