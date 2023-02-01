Isaac Snell

Junior Isaac Snell scored 19 points in Shakopee's 71-65 South Suburban Conference home win over Farmington Jan. 24.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Shakopee boys basketball team is right in the hunt to defend its South Suburban Conference title.

The Sabers have won three of their last four league games, including a 74-49 home victory over Apple Valley Jan. 31. Junior Jalen Langsy led the way with 17 points.

