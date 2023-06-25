Sabers Three

Alex Duncan (left), Jaden Case (right) and JJ Fredericks represented Shakopee in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series June 23-24 at Chaska Athletic Park.

 Courtesy photo/Shakopee baseball via Twitter

Alex Duncan and Jaden Case capped off their careers for the Shakopee baseball team at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-24.

The two were competing in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series, competing on the Metro South Squad. The series is broken down into six 16- to 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North, along with teams from southern and northern part of the state.

