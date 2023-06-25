Alex Duncan and Jaden Case capped off their careers for the Shakopee baseball team at Chaska Athletic Park June 23-24.
The two were competing in the 48th annual Minnesota All-Star Series, competing on the Metro South Squad. The series is broken down into six 16- to 20-player teams with other squads from the Metro West, East and North, along with teams from southern and northern part of the state.
Each team plays four games in the series.
Duncan and Case were also joined by JJ Fredericks, who has been the Sabers' "bat boy/hype man" over the last three seasons.
The All-Star Series was started back in 1975 to recognize some of the top seniors in the state. There have been many players who have played in the games who went on to play Major League Baseball.
Former Minnesota Twins who played in the series include Joe Mauer and Glenn Perkins (both in 2001), Kent Hrbek (1978), Jim Eisenreich (1977), Tim Laudner (1976), Terry Steinbach (1980), Michael Restovich (1997) and Cole DeVries (2003).
Both Duncan and Case will play college baseball next year. Both will compete on the Division II diamond in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Case will play for Minnesota State University, Mankato, and, while Duncan will be St. Cloud State University.
Case and Duncan led Shakopee to a 13-10 overall mark this past spring, including 10-8 in the South Suburban Conference. It was the Sabers' 11th winning season in the past 12 years.
Shakopee went 1-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
Duncan finished the season hitting .305 with a team-best 15 RBIs, two home runs and seven doubles, while also scoring 13 runs. Case hit .321 with four doubles, six RBIs and nine runs scored.
On the mound, Case struck out 50 batters in 39 1/3 innings of work, allowing just 10 runs scored for a 1.76 earned-run average.
Other SSC players in the all-star series include Parker Behling of Apple Valley, Ezra Formaneck of Eastview, Michael Gerda and Tate Marland of Lakeville South, Sawyer Hoffman of Farmington, Tanner Recchio and Will Wareham of Lakeville North, Cole Sieben of Burnsville and Carter Theisen of Rosemount
For more information on the Minnesota All-Star Series, go to www.mshsbca.org.