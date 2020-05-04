The Shakopee spring sports athletes and coaches held out hope as long as they could that they would get to play this season.
That hope slowly diminished over time and completely vanished last Thursday afternoon when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz closed all Minnesota schools for the remainder of the academic year.
Soon after, the Minnesota State High School League canceled all spring sports and activities.
"Although, I think we all suspected that our season would be canceled the finality of it all was still very bitter," Shakopee head softball coach Joe Fittante said. "Players and coaches work all year to get to the season and then to have it canceled one week into practice is very disheartening for all involved."
The decision of the League is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety, the release continued.
"I sent out messages to players and parents informing them of the cancellation," Fittante said. "In that communication, we told the players that it is OK to be sad but the sun will come up tomorrow, emphasized the importance of staying connected during this difficult time, reminded them that tomorrow is never promised and reiterated that this is a great example of why it is so important to be present in the moment as you never know when those moments will be gone."
Shakopee boys tennis coach Drew DeCorsey agreed, "I think many of us knew that the cancellation was coming, but that did not make the news any easier. I immediately thought of my seniors, and how devastating it must be for them to lose their last season as a Shakopee Saber."
What if?
With the cancellation of the season many of the athletes and coaches started asking what if?
What if the coronavirus pandemic didn't cancel spring sports across the state?
How many wins would teams have? How many teams would make a playoff run and have a chance to play at state? How many personal best times would they break on track? How many clay targets could they hit? How many smiles would teammates have with each other?
What if?
The Shakopee baseball team was excited for the season as they had six starters returning and 13 total seniors ready to compete for conference and section titles.
"We had a great group of seniors coming back with experience and some younger guys ready to help where needed — I truly feel this would have been a special year," head coach Tom Schleper said. "We were together all last summer in Legion for nearly 30 games, made a nice run in the Gopher Classic, and the end of that summer season. Would have been nice to see this group come together as seniors to lead the charge this spring."
Schleper continued, "Their season motto was 'Why Not Us?' They have always been a team that seems to find a way to win. A bunch of grinders who love to compete together like brothers. It’s so sad to see that opportunity taken away from them."
For the Shakopee girls lacrosse team, they were coming of its best season in program history and were returning six seniors starters including captain Ali Styba, who is the first Saber to commit to a Division I women's college lacrosse program.
"My reaction to the cancellation was heartbreaking, especially being my first year as a head coach for the program," girls lacrosse head coach Bailey Childs said. "I was really looking forward to coaching this group of girls as I have heard a lot of great things about them. I told them I wish I could have had the chance to coach the seniors, especially after the amazing things I continue to hear about them. The girls were very disappointed and had a great season of lacrosse ahead of them."
The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any League activity, athletics and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for each of the League’s spring activities are also cancelled. This cancellation applies to adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual Arts. League activities and athletics for the spring season have been suspended since March 15.
"I am heartbroken for the students, especially the seniors, that spring sports were officially cancelled," Shakopee trap coach Rheanna Haeg said. "It’s your last year in high school. You’re suppose to be having the time of your life, enjoying the things that bring you happiness. Being with other students, friends, and making memories that last a life time, was taken away from them, that they can never get back. In the end though, I wanted this to work out for my students and their families. It’s painful to go though and watch, especially having a senior myself. It really does hurt."