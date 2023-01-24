Calvin Miller

Ninth grader Calvin Miller won by fall for Shakopee at 138 points in the Sabers' 51-28 conference home win over Eastview Jan. 20.

 Photo by Shakopee Wrestling

The Shakopee wrestling team still hasn't hit its peak yet.

The Section 6AAA team tournament is not far off and the No. 11-ranked Sabers are hoping to defend their crown. It won't be easy with No. 3 Waconia and No. 4 Eden Prairie in the field.

