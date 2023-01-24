The Shakopee wrestling team still hasn't hit its peak yet.
The Section 6AAA team tournament is not far off and the No. 11-ranked Sabers are hoping to defend their crown. It won't be easy with No. 3 Waconia and No. 4 Eden Prairie in the field.
But second-year Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen is confident his team will be ready for the postseason.
"Our team is progressing through the season nicely," Van Krevelen said. "Having some injuries and sicknesses going around the room has made competitions tough, but we continue to fight through the adversities together.
"Losing a couple very close duals against high level teams has made our wrestlers hungrier thnn ever to hit the next level," Van Krevelen said. "We are the underdogs going into sections and we are completely OK with playing that role. If we continue to push forward together, only good things will come from it this postseason."
Shakopee is 8-3 in duals and is 7-1 in the South Suburban Conference. The Sabers went into the season having won 58 straight league duals, including seven straight titles, going 9-0 last year.
Shakopee won their first five league duals this season, but its 63-dual win streak ended Jan. 11 with a 38-36 loss to No. 6 Apple Valley.
The Sabers followed the defeat going 2-1 in the Rebel Duals in Champlin Park Jan. 14. Shakopee won 54-24 over Coon Rapids and 50-27 over White Bear Lake, while falling 36-33 to No. 9 Wayzata.
Shakopee also lost 39-20 to Watertown-Mayer, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, Jan. 19, before earning a 51-28 conference win versus Eastview Jan. 20.
The Sabers have four ranked wrestlers, including senior Leo Tukhlynovych who is No. 1 at 160. Senior AJ Smith is No. 3 at 120, while sophomore Tyler Turzinski is No. 6 and 106 and ninth grader Kyler Walkers is No. 9 at 126.
In beating Eastview, Shakopee won six matches by fall — Smith at 126, ninth grader Calvin Miller at 138, junior Connor Warren at 145, Tukhlynovych at 160, junior Jack Ferguson at 170 and senior Timothy Lacina at 195.
Turzinski and Walters won by forfeit at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively. Sophomore Kyle Linville won 6-2 at 152 pounds.
In the loss to Watertown-Mayer, picking up wins for Shakopee were Walters at 126 (3-0), sophomore Alan Thomas at 138 (2-0), Tukhlynovych at 160 (14-2), Ferguson at 182 (5-4), Lacina at 195 (1-0) and junior Marcus Dortch-Staten at 220 (14-5).
Against Apple Valley, the match came down to heavyweight were the Eagles earned six points via a disqualification. Lacina won 4-3 at 195 and Dortch-Staten won by fall 220 to put Shakopee up 36-32 with one match to go.
Other wins for the Sabers came from Turzinski at 106 (fall), Smith at 126 (fall), Warren at 138 (fall), Ferguson at 160 (7-6) and Tukhlynovych at 182 (fall).
The Section 6AAA team tournament will be held Feb. 17 at Eden Prairie. The individual section tourney is set for Feb. 24-25 in Edina.
The Class 3A state tournament will be March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville is the defending champion.
The team tournament is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.
The Sabers were in the state title match four straight years from 2018 to 2021, winning three straight championships (2019, 2022, 2021). The team ended up third last year.