State qualifying times are starting to come more into focus for the Shakopee boys swimming team.
The Sabers are 4-2 in South Suburban Conference duals and finished fifth out of eight teams in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
Shakopee doesn't have the depth to contend for the section title or the SSC crown. Therefore, state qualifying times will become more of the focus in the Section 2AA meet.
That competition is not far off. It's set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center with the prelims are the first day, followed by diving and the finals on the last day.
At the section true team, the Sabers finished with 846 points. Minnetonka won the title (1,585.5), followed by Prior Lake (1,389.5), Chaska/Chanhassen (1,324) and Waconia (1,028).
Bloomington Jefferson took sixth (766), followed by Burnsville (469) and Eden Prairie (56). The Eagles sent just their divers to the meet.
Senior Landon Vaupel had Shakopee's best finish. He was fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.83. The state cut for that event is 48.07. Vaupel was also 10th in the 200 freestyle (1:56.98).
Senior Bennett Burfeind was seventh in the 100 butterfly (55.99) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.65).
Senior Justin Luce was sixth in diving for the Sabers with 334.70 points. The top-four divers make the state field at sections.
Shakopee's best relay finish came from 400 freestyle team of Vaupel, Burfeind, ninth grader Charlie Cutts and junior Kale Flemming, taking sixth (3:28.04). The state cut for that relay is 3:17.12.
Vaupel, Cutts, Luce and Flemming took seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.58), while Burfeind, Cutts, Flemming and senior Brayden Knutson took ninth in the 200 medley relay (1:50.44).
Sophomore Tyler Guenin was 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:28.08) and 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:03.47), while Cutts was 16th in the 50 freestyle (25.45).
Flemming ended up 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.90), while ninth-grader Luke Gens was 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:35.57).
Shakopee went into the true team meet with a 99-67 conference home win over Eastview Jan. 10. The Sabers won all 12 events.
Burfeind was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:59.24) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.06), while Vaupel claimed both the 200 individual medley (2:10.55) and the 100 freestyle (49.61).
Other individual winners included Cutts in the 50 freestyle (24.58), sophomore Sam Lindeen in the 100 backstroke (1:04.61), Guenin in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.41) and Luce in diving (220,60).
Knutson, Cutts, Vaupel and Luce teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.08), as did Guenin, Vaupel, Flemming and Burfiend in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.87) and Lindeen, Cutts, Flemming and seventh grader Ethan Gens in the 400 freestyle relay (3:53.88).
Shakopee followed the true team with a 98-86 home loss to Lakeville North in an SSC dual Jan. 17.
Vaupel had the Sabers' lone individual win, claiming the 100 freestyle (50.27). Guenin, Flemming, Cutts and Vaupel won the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.79).
Knutson, Flemming, Burfeind and Cutts were second in the 200 medley relay (1:47.83), as were Vaupel, Cutts, Flemming and Burfeind in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.51).
Individual runner-up finishes went to Burfeind in the 100 butterfly (55.79) and the 100 backstroke (59.63), Guenin in the 200 freestyle (2:01.47), Vaupel in the 50 freestyle (22.91), Flemming in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.64) and Luce in diving (196.10).
This year's Class AA state meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
Shakopee finished 38th in the state team standings last year.