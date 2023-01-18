Gabriel Christenson

Sophomore Gabriel Christenson competed in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays for Shakopee in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

 Photo courtesy of Krissy Luce Photography

State qualifying times are starting to come more into focus for the Shakopee boys swimming team.

The Sabers are 4-2 in South Suburban Conference duals and finished fifth out of eight teams in the Section 2AA True Team Jan. 14 at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.

