The Shakopee boys basketball team continues to check all the boxes as it eyes the South Suburban Conference title and the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA.
The No. 2-ranked Sabers (18-1 overall, 11-1 in the SSC) have reeled off eight straight wins since suffering its only loss, including an 80-60 road victory over Prior Lake in league play Feb. 8.
The Sabers went into the game beating a section foe, winning 85-51 at home over Chanhassen Feb. 5. Shakopee also earned a 74-43 conference win at Eagan Feb. 4.
Sabers coach Jacob Dammann said grit, depth and leadership were strengths of this year's team. Experience is also in there since Shakopee won the Section 2AAAA title last winter and returned its top-two scorers, along with six other varsity regulars.
"The rosters depth and understanding of championship-level basketball creates a strong foundation,” Dammann said.
Shakopee's only loss was at No. 10 Farmington, falling 74-73 back on Jan. 17 in league play. The two teams meet again in Shakopee Feb. 18.
The Tigers are 9-2 in the SSC, while No. 6 Eastview and Lakeville North are both 8-3.
The Sabers are at Lakeville North Feb. 22 and at Eastview Feb. 24, so winning the conference title is not a done deal yet. Shakopee does have wins already over both Lakeville North and Eastview.
Meanwhile, earning the No. 1 seed is Section 2AAAA does look to be close to a certainty for the Sabers.
Quarterfinal play starts March 9. The semifinals are March 18 and the title game will be March 22. The higher seed is at home throughout the postseason.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (13-4), Eden Prairie (13-7) and Edina (12-8) look to be top-four seeds, while Chanhassen (9-9), Prior Lake (7-12), Waconia (8-11) and Chaska (5-13) are also in the field.
In the Sabers' win over Prior Lake, senior Cade McGraw led all scorers with 22 points while sophomore Isaac Snell finished with 15 points. Seniors Sam West and Yonis Mohamud were also in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Shakopee led 41-28 at the break. Seniors Quinten Snell and Nick Katona chipped in seven and five points, respectively.
Against Chanhassen, the Sabers jumped out to a 44-28 lead at the half and never looked back. McGraw and West led the way with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
Mohamud finished with 12 points while Katona scored 10 and sophomore Jalen Langsy chipped in nine.
Ten Sabers were in the scoring column in the win over Eagan. McGraw led with 22 points, followed by Mohamud with 12 and Katona with 10.
Isaac Snell and seniors Josh Magin and Chandler Rose, Jr., both scored six points while Langsy and West each had four and junior Garrison Monroe finished with three.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Wayzata is the defending champion.
Shakopee was also a state qualifier in 2014 and 2015. The Sabers made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the program made the move to Class 4A.