The Shakopee boys lacrosse team continues to make big strides as a program.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers have opened the spring with a 5-1 record, including a 4-1 start in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee’s one loss in that span is 11-10 versus No. 5 Prior Lake, the 2019 state champions.
There was no state champion last year as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports around the state.
Sean Pollock is in his sixth season as the Shakopee’s head coach and he’s built the program into a SSC and Section 2 contender.
In 2019, the Sabers had a record of 12-4, the program’s second winning season. It had a 9-6 mark in 2017.
“We are getting better,” Pollock said. “We had a good team in 2019, but it was senior heavy, so we have some new guys. We only have three seniors who get significant playing time.”
Pollock said the loss to Prior Lake, winners of three of the last four state titles, was a good learning experience for his team. Shakopee led an 8-3 lead get away in the second half, before falling in overtime.
“We made too many mistakes in the third and fourth quarters,” Pollock said. “But we learned we can play with the top-tier programs. We also learned that we can’t make mistakes like we did in that game if we want to beat teams like Prior Lake.”
Shakopee opened the season with a 22-1 win over Chaska, a section foe. After the loss to Prior Lake, the Sabers ripped off four straight SSC wins — 10-6 at Burnsville and then three straight at home, No. 10 Lakeville North (8-7), Lakeville South (15-7) and Eastview (11-8).
Through six games, senior Ethan Mostrum, junior Luke Whitbeck and sophomore Linus Toward have led the Sabers’ offensive attack.
Toward leads in goals scored with 26, including scoring six times in the win over Eastview May 4. Mostrum has 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists), while Whitbeck has 12 goals and 10 assists.
“Linus is a good shooter, but he’s still learning how to finish,” Pollock said. “He keeps getting better. He’s young and has a lot of talent.
“Ethan is our true leader when it comes to offense and defense,” Pollock added. “He’s the tone setter for our team, the best all-around dodger and shooter. He makes us go.”
Sophomore Weston Brosam is the Sabers’ starting goalie. He played on the varsity as an eighth-grader.
Seniors Joseph Ostertag, Michael Stack and Ethan Hordner are also expected to contribute to the Sabers this season, along with sophomore Zane Orchard and Gavin McNee on the offensive end.
Ostertag had eight goals and eight assists in the Sabers’ first six games, while Orchard had three goals and eight assists.
Juniors Cody Fanum, Sam Crawford and Cole Sutrick, sophomore Colin Kostelac and ninth-grader Tanner Bachelor look to anchor Shakopee’s defense. Sophomore Jadon Hellrud is the team’s top faceoff specialist.
Pollock said not playing last year due to the pandemic hurt. Some players have been thrusted into varsity spots without a lot of experience.
“It’s important to get the experience of playing at a higher level, so that year off hurt some of those sophomores and ninth-graders,” Pollock said.
Shakopee’s final regular season game is May 27 versus Delano/Rockford. The Section 2 playoffs look to start the week of June 1.
The state tournament starts June 15 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 17 and the title game is June 19. A site is still to be determined.
Section 2 is strong with four ranked teams, including No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 4 Chanhassen and No. 7 Eden Prairie.