The Shakopee girls basketball team can no longer be overlooked when it comes to contending for the Section 2AAAA title.
The are four teams in the section currently ranked in Class 4A and the Sabers are one of them, climbing into the No. 10 spot with an 11-3 overall mark, including 6-1 record in the South Suburban Conference.
Minnetonka (11-1), Chaska (11-1) and Eden Prairie (9-2) are ranked No. 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Chaska is also the defending Class 4A state champions.
Shakopee coach Juan Mitchell has said that the section is so strong that a team can play well and still lose, even in the first round.
The other four teams in the field — Edina (9-4), Prior Lake (7-5), Chanhassen (7-5) and Waconia (7-5) — are also capable of pulling off a first-round upset.
Section 2AAAA is also the only section in the state from all four classes where the entire field all have winning records through Mid-January.
"It's probably the toughest section in the state," Mitchell said.
Shakopee is 2-1 against its section teams so far with the loss to Chaska (59-57) and the wins over Prior Lake (68-43) and Waconia (58-36).
The Sabers earned a 51-43 victory at home over Farmington Jan. 14 for their sixth straight win and ninth in their last 10 games. Seniors Paige Broze and Maya Mitchell led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Shakopee outscored the Tigers 26-16 in the second half. Senior Kate Cordes finished with nine points for Shakopee, while sophomore Olivia Pawlicki scored eight.
Senior Jasmyn Hale added five points, while sophomore Nicole Maenke scored four.
The Sabers' win over Waconia came on Jan. 13. Junior Cassandra Ross and Pawlicki were both in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Mitchell scored nine points, while Broze had eight and Cordes added seven.
Shakopee also earned a 47-26 conference win at Lakeville South Jan. 11. Bronze led the charge with 12 points, followed by Pawlicki (8), Hale (7), Maenke (6), Cordes (6) and Mitchell (6).
Balanced scoring has been a key to the Sabers' success so far. Through 14 games, seven players were averaging more than five points per game — Cordes (13.6), Pawlicki (10.1), Broze (8.9), Maenke (8.4), Hale (8.1), Ross (6.2) and Mitchell (5.5).
Rosemount and Shakopee both only have one loss in the SSC, so the Sabers are in the hunt for the league title. The Irish won the first meeting over the Sabers, 62-40 back on Dec. 21.
The two teams meet again in Shakopee Jan. 31.
The first round of Section 2AAAA play starts March 2. The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game on March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Shakopee’s last section crown came in 2019.