The Shakopee wrestling team is cruising toward a sixth straight South Suburban Conference title.
The No. 4-ranked Sabers improved to 6-0 in league duals Jan. 21 with wins over Farmington (53-22) and Eastview (61-12) in a home triangular competition.
Shakopee (22-4 overall) also won two SSC duals Jan. 18 in Prior Lake, beating the host Lakers (37-21) and Lakeville South (61-0).
The Sabers, the three-time defending Class 3A state champions, have won 55 straight SSC duals, a streak that dates back to the 2015-16 school year.
The team's last SSC loss was in January of 2016, falling 46-15 to Apple Valley.
The Sabers' final three SSC duals are against Lakeville North, Rosemount and Burnsville, three teams with a combined seven total dual wins on the season.
Shakopee is also looking ahead to the Section 6AAA team tournament, where it may not even be the No. 1 seed. Third-ranked Waconia is also in the field.
The other six teams — Edina, Chaska/Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis Washburn, Minneapolis Southwest and Minnetonka — don't appear to pose much of a threat to both the Sabers and the Wildcats.
Shakopee was moved to Section 6AAA last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports. The Sabers had won the last four Section 2AAA crowns.
The Section 6AAA team tournament will be held March 18 at Waconia. The section individual tourney is set for March 25 at Minnetonka.
Shakopee has five ranked wrestlers in the latest Class 3A individual poll by The Guillotine. They are ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski (No. 6, 106 pounds), junior Leo Tukhlynovych (No. 2, 138), senior Riley Quern (No. 7, 152), junior Jaden Hellerud (No. 2, 195) and senior Jade Trelstad (No. 4, 220).
Waconia has seven ranked wrestlers.
Meanwhile, in the win over Farmington, the Sabers had four wins by pin — ninth-grader Kyle Linville at 120, eighth-grader Calvin Miller at 126, sophomore Jack Ferguson at 160 and Hellerud at 220.
Eighth-grader Kyler Walters earned a major decision (9-1) at 113 pounds, as did sophomore Connor Warren at 138 (9-0) and Quern at 152 (9-0). Tukhlynovych won by technical fall (16-0) at 145.
Junior Timothy Lacina and Trelstad both had forfeit wins at 170 and heavyweight, respectively.
Against Eastview, the Sabers had eight wins by fall. They came from Walters (113), Miller (126), senior Ryder Miller (132), Warren (138), Tukhlynovych (145), Lacina (170), Hellerud (220) and Trelstad (heavyweight).
Turzinski was a 6-2 winner at 106 for Shakopee, while Linville won 9-6 at 120. Ferguson claimed a 9-7 victory at 152, and Quern won 12-2 at 160.
Against Prior Lake, earning falls for the Sabers were Ryder Miller at 132 and junior Charlie Sedlacek at 138. Hellerud won by injury default at 195.
Other wins included Turzinski at 113 (2-0), Calvin Miller at 126 (8-2), Tukhlynovych at 145 (11-3), Ferguson at 152 (9-5) and Quern at 160 (4-0).
Wins for Shakopee at Lakeville South came from Turzinski at 106 (forfeit), Linville at 120 (11-3), Calvin Miller at 126 (12-6), Ryder Miller at 132 (6-1), Sedlacek at 138 (7-1), Tukhlynovych at 145 (fall), Quern at 152 (forfeit), Ferguson at 160 (forfeit), Lacina at 170 (fall), Hellerud at 195 (forfeit), Trelstad at 220 (forfeit) and sophomore Marcus Dortch-Staten at heavyweight (forfeit).
The Class 3A state tournament is set for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.