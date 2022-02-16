The Shakopee girls basketball team continues to rack of the wins.
The No. 9-ranked Sabers have reeled off 15 straight victories, including an easy 66-27 South Suburban Conference triumph over Burnsville Feb. 15. Senior Kate Cordes led the way with 18 points.
Shakopee (20-3 overall) hasn't lost since Dec. 21. The Sabers have also won 12 straight in conference play to lead the standings with a 14-1 record.
Rosemount is a game behind the Lakers at 13-2 in the SSC. The Irish handed Shakopee its last loss (62-40), but the Sabers returned the favor with a 47-33 home win Jan. 31.
This is the Shakopee's eighth season in the SSC. The team won its first league crown back in 2016 with a perfect 18-0 mark.
As a good as the Sabers have played, they still may be only be as high as the No. 4 seed in a very difficult Section 2AAAA field. Second-ranked Chaska (20-3), No. 3 Minnetonka (17-3) and No. 4 Eden Prairie (17-4) have been ranked in the top five all season long.
Chanhassen (13-9), Edina (10-13), Prior Lake (12-10) and Waconia (14-9) are also in the field.
Shakopee is 4-1 against the section so far with two wins over Prior Lake and one each against Waconia and Chanhassen. The one loss is to Chaska in the season opener.
Section 2AAAA quarterfinal play starts March 2. The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game on March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Shakopee's last section crown came in 2019.
The Sabers' defense has been a big reason for its winning streak and getting to 20 wins in the regular season. The team has held its opponents to under 35 points in 10 games.
Burnsville scored just nine points in the first half in the loss to Shakopee, trailing 32-9. Junior Cassandra Ross was also in double figures for the Sabers in the win with 10 points.
Sophomore Olivia Pawlicki and senior Jasmyn Hale each added nine points, while sophomore Nicole Maenke scored six and senior Maya Mitchell and junior Brooke Kraemer both scored four.
Shakopee went into the game off a 59-41 home win over Lakeville South Feb. 11 and a 49-28 victory at Prior Lake Feb. 8 in a pair of league contests.
Cordes and Pawlicki led the way against Lakeville South with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Hale finished with eight points, followed by senior Paige Broze with seven, Maenke and Ross with five and Mitchell and junior Shyla Moore with four.
Shakopee held Prior Lake to just eight points in the second half en route to that win. Hale led the Sabers with 12 points.
Ross scored nine, while Maekne had eight and Pawlicki scored seven. Cordes chipped in six points, and Broze finished with five.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will start March 16 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 17, while the title game is March 19. All three rounds are at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Chaska is the defending champion.