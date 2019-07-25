The Shakopee Coyotes dropped its first playoff game and are one loss away from having its season end.
Shakopee lost to Montgomery on Tuesday night in the first game of its best-of-three Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs.
Those two teams played game two of the series on Thursday night after this edition of the Valley News went to press. If Shakopee looses that game they will be eliminated from the playoffs and its season will come to a close.
If the Coyotes win that game, it will be a decisive game three on Friday night.
The winner of that playoff series advances to the Region 3C playoffs that start on Sunday.
In the first game of the series, Montgomery's pitcher Ted Christian threw a complete game, three-hit shutout to beat the Coyotes 5-0.
The Mallards went up 2-0 in the first inning and never looked back and Christian took care of the rest. Eric Iverson hit a two-run home run in the win for Montgomery.
Shakopee wrapped up the regular season with losses to Webster and New Prague.
It finished the regular season with a 13-1 loss to New Prague on Sunday night. New Prague scored 10 runs in the first three innings including seven in the second inning.
On Saturday, Shakopee lost a tight 2-1 game against Webster.
Chris Isensee pitched eight strong innings for the Coyotes, giving up just two earned runs on seven hits will striking out nine.
Isensee also scored the only run of the game for the Coyotes when he scored on Ben Fredenburg's RBI single.