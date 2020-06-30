Shakopee Coyotes
Andy Lazzari hit a three-run home run in the Coyotes 11-4 loss to Montgomery.

 File photo by Todd Abeln

The Shakopee Coyotes dropped their season opener on Sunday at Montgomery.

Shakopee got a three-run home run from Andy Lazzari but that wasn't enough as the Coyotes lost 11-4 to Mallards to start the season.

Montgomery showed off its power first as Johny Krocak hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to give the Mallards a 4-0 lead.

Lazzari drilled his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. The Coyotes' Chris Isensee had an RBI single to score another run that inning to tie the game 4-4 after the top of the fourth inning.

Montgomery added four more runs in the fifth with Krocak hitting another home run to go up 8-4. They plated three more runs in the eighth inning to win 11-4.

The Coyotes return to play after a break over the weekend with three games in five-day stretch.

Their first game after the break will be on Wednesday, July 8 when they travel to Faribault to take the Lakers.

They follow that up with a short drive to Prior Lake to take on the Mudcats at Veterans Stadium and finish the week off playing at Lonsdale Aces on Sunday at 2 p.m.

