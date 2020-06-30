The Shakopee Coyotes dropped its season opener on Sunday at Montgomery.
Shakopee got a three-run home run from Andy Lazzari but that wasn't enough as the Coyotes lost 11-4 to Mallards to start the season.
Montgomery showed off its power first as Johny Krocak hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to give the Mallards a 4-0 lead.
Lazzari drilled his first home run of the season in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-3. The Coyotes' Chris Isensee had an RBI single to score another run that inning to tie the game 4-4 after the top of the fourth inning.
Montgomery added four more runs in the fifth with Krocak hitting another home run to go up 8-4. They plated three more runs in the eighth inning to win 11-4.