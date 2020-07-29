The Shakopee Coyotes are off the schneid.
The Coyotes earned its first win of the season on Sunday at Schleper Stadium as they defeated Veseli 5-3.
That win puts the Coyotes Dakota-Rice-Scott league record at 1-6 on the season with three games left in the season.
That record puts the Coyotes in ninth place in the standings which would mean that they will have to play in a league playoff series to qualify for the Region 3C playoffs.
The 2020 DRS League postseason will consist of league playoffs and Region 3C play for 10 Class C teams. Teams will be seeded 1-10 based on their final League record.
The top six teams will receive league playoff byes, and will move directly to Region 3C.
The bottom four teams will play best 2 of 3 game series as league playoffs, with matchups: (7) vs (10); and (8) vs (9).
Winners of league playoff series will move on to Region 3C. Joining the top six finishers, all eight teams will play an eight-team modified double elimination tournament. The top four finishers will receive bids to the 2020 State Tournament in Springfield and Milroy.
Against Veseli, the Coyotes got a great start from pitcher Chris Isensee to get the 5-3 win.
Isensee pitched into the eighth inning before being relieved by Zak Hoffman.
Isensee pitched seven shutout innings before Veseli scored three runs in the eighth inning.
By that time, the Coyotes had build a 5-0 lead with a run in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh inning.
Tanner Graff gave the Coyotes the 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when drove in Hoffman with a sac fly. Hoffman doubled and moved to third on a ground out.
In the sixth inning, Graff drove in Hoffman and Andy Lazzari with a single to right and would later score on Caleb Friedrich's single to left.
Ben Fredenburg doubled and scored in the seventh inning to push the score 5-0.
The Coyotes wrap up the regular season with a games on Wednesday and Thursday against Webster and St. Patrick at Schleper Stadium. The final game of the season is on Sunday at St. Benedict.