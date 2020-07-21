The Shakopee Coyotes are still looking for its first win of the season.
The Coyotes dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 13-0 loss to the Union Hill Bulldogs on Sunday at Schleper Stadium.
That was the Coyotes first home game of the season and it got off to a rough start as Union Hill plated four runs in the first inning. They added five in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to win the game 13-0 in seven innings.
Bulldog pitchers Derek Masberg and Jayson Skogerboe held the Coyotes to just five hits.
Prior to that loss, the Coyotes lost 9-5 to Lonsdale on Sunday, July 12 and a 14-2 loss to the Prior Lake Mudcats on Thursday, July 9.
In the loss to Lonsdale, Shakopee trailed 5-0 before the got on the board in the sixth inning with one run.
Lonsdale extended the lead to 9-1 with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Shakopee cut the lead to 9-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but that was as close as they would get.
Zak Hoffman hit a home run in the loss and Alec Pauly, Andy Lazzari and Chris Isensee had RBIs for the Coyotes in the loss. Those four batters along with Matt Theis all had two hits in the game.
In the loss to Prior Lake, the Mudcats scored early and often to win 14-2. Prior Lake plated three runs in the second, five in the third and sixth in fourth to cruise to the big win.
Shakopee collected only six hits in the loss with Jeff Hohenstein getting two of them.
The Coyotes will play its next four games at home at Schleper Stadium starting with a game against New Prague on Wednesday night. They follow that up with a game against Veseli on Sunday, Webster on Wednesday and St. Patrick on Thursday night.