The Shakopee Coyotes took the first step to advancing to the Region 3C playoffs.
Shakopee defeated Webster 11-5 in the first game of its best-of-three Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs on Tuesday night in New Prague.
With that win, the Coyotes are one win away from advancing to the Region 6C playoffs that are set to begin on Sunday.
The No. 9 seeded Coyotes can clinch the playoff series win on Thursday with a win against the No. 8 seeded Webster Sox at Schleper Stadium. If Webster wins that game, the two teams would play 2 p.m. on Saturday in the third and deciding game in Webster.
The winner of the Shakopee vs. Webster series will play either St. Patrick or Prior Lake in the Region 3C playoffs. Who they play will be determined on who wins the other DRS playoff series between St. Benedict and Veseli. St. Benedict leads the series 1-0. If St. Benedict wins the series Shakopee or Webster will play St. Patrick. If Veseli wins, Shakopee or Webster would play Prior Lake.
Four teams from the eight-team Region 3C tournament will advance to the Class C state tournament in Springfield and Milroy.
In the win against Webster, the Coyotes jumped out to a big lead before pulling away with two late home runs.
"Key to us winning was playing smart ball," manager/player Tanner Graff said. "Coyotes brought their bats to the game and put them to good use."
Shakopee scored four first inning runs on a single by Chris Isensee that scored two runs for a 2-0 lead. Two Webster errors allowed two more runs in for a 4-0 Coyotes lead.
Webster tied it up at 4-4 with two runs in the second, one in the third and another in the fourth.
Shakopee went up 5-4 in the fifth when Graff drove in Zak Hoffman. Hoffman put the Coyotes up 8-4 in the sixth with a home run.
Graff iced the game away for the Coyotes in the ninth inning with a three-run home run.
Ben Fredenburg pitched the first five innings for the Coyotes to earn the win while Hoffman pitched the final four innings to get the save.