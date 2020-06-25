The Shakopee Coyotes are set to open the 2020 baseball season on Sunday.
The Coyotes will face off against the Montgomery Mallards at 2 p.m. in Montgomery to kick off the season.
They follow that game up by playing the St. Patrick Irish on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Schleper Stadium.
As of now, the Coyotes will play 10 Dakota-Rice-Scott League games before the Region 3C playoffs begin on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Coyotes have a new manager this year as Tanner Graff takes over for Jesse Nystrom.
Graff is entering his eighth year of playing for the Coyotes and graduated from Shakopee High School in 2013.
“I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with everyone on the team and welcoming new players to a great group of guys that enjoy playing,” Graff said in a DRS release announcing his promotion to manager. “Also, giving what knowledge I already have to the younger players joining the team and learning new things along the way. But mostly it’s all about having a fun summer playing ball. Go ‘Yotes!”
Graff continued, “(I’m looking forward) to fill up the open roster spots with guys that love playing the game, win or lose. Also, to make another run at the state tournament. Respect for the game, the umpires, and opposing teams. I want everyone on the team to feel like they are playing an important role on the team, whether they are out on the field or on the bench. We are going to have fun and play the best ball we can.”