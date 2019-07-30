Shakopee Coyotes

The Shakopee Coyotes season came to an end in the Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs.

Shakopee was swept by the Montgomery Mallards in its best-of-three series  last week when they failed to score a run in the two games they played.

Their season came to a close last Thursday when they lost 7-0 to Montgomery at Schleper Stadium. They lost game one of the playoff series 5-0 on Tuesday, July 23 in Montgomery.

In the series ending loss, Montgomery lead 2-0 when Eric Iversen hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for a 4-0 lead.

The Mallards would tack on three more wins to beat the Coyotes 7-0.

Montgomery advanced to Region 3C playoffs and lost 1-0 in the opening round to Faribault on Monday night.

In other Region 3C playoff action, New Market beat Lonsdale 13-2, Prior Lake beat New Prague 3-1 and St. Patrick beat St. Benedict 9-2.

