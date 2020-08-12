The season is over for the Shakopee Coyotes.
The Coyotes saw their season come to a close on Tuesday night at Bell Field in Faribault as they lost to the Faribault Lakers 4-3 in a Region 3C elimination game.
Shakopee held a 3-1 lead after the sixth inning but Faribault rallied to score three late runs to beat the Coyotes.
Faribault lead 1-0 after the first inning but Shakopee tied it in the fourth inning when Mike Johnson doubled and scored on two-out single by Jeff Hohenstein.
In the sixth, Zak Hoffman gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with a long home run to left center off of the Lakers starting pitcher Matt Lane.
After the home run, Andy Lazzari reached base on an error by Faribault shortstop Joey Grote. After a walk to Tanner Graff and a fielder's choice, Shakopee had runners on second and third with two outs.
Lazzari would push the score to 3-1 as he scored on a wild pitch.
Faribault tied the game in the seventh when the rally started when Mitch Johnson reached base on a dropped third strike.
After the dropped third strike, Faribault's Mike Carpenter doubled to left to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Dylan Valentyn tied the game with a single.
Faribault grabbed a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning thanks to a couple miscues by the Coyotes.
Grote started the rally when he reached base on Coyotes error. A sacrifice bunt moved Grote into scoring position and with two outs another Shakopee error allowed Grote to score for a 4-3 lead.
Lane retired the Coyotes in order in the ninth to give the Lakers the 4-3 lead. Lane pitched all nine innings for Faribault.
Shakopee was sent to the elimination game against Faribault after losing 6-0 to St. Patrick on Sunday in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.
St. Patrick's pitcher Zach Seurer pitched the complete game shutout for the Irish while holding the Coyotes to just three hits and striking out 10 batters.
The Irish pounded out 13 hits off Shakopee pitchers but it wasn't one big inning that did the Coyotes in but a slow drip of runs.
St. Patrick's Jack Friedges led the bottom of the first inning off with a home run. Matt Ambroz made it 2-0 with a lead off home run in the fourth inning.
The Irish pushed the lead to 4-0 with a run in the fifth and sixth innings. They added two more runs in the eighth to win 6-0.
Shakopee advanced to the Region 3C playoffs by sweeping the Webster Sox in its best-of-three Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoff series last week.
They clinched a trip to the region playoffs last Thursday night with a 6-5 extra inning win against the Sox. Shakopee won game one of the series 11-5.
In game two against Webster, the game was tied at 2-2 after seven innings when Shakopee grabbed a 3-2 lead when Alec Pauly scored on an RBI single by Jac Campbell.
Webster answered right back in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 3-3 and send the game into extra innings.
In the 10th inning, Webster scored two unearned runs on two Shakopee errors for a 5-3 lead.
Webster returned the favor in the bottom of the 10th inning when a couple of two-out miscues led to three Coyotes runs and a 6-5 win.
The 10th inning rally started with Mike Johnson getting hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.
A pop out and a fielder's choice later had the Coyotes down to its last out but Lazzari kept the inning alive with a single to right.
Josh Dvorak followed with a single to score Graff and cut the lead to 5-4. Chris Isenee singled to load the bases and a wild pitch to Mason Bode brought in the tying run in Lazzari.
Webster intentionally walked Bode to load the bases to face Ben Fredenburg, who drove in the winning run with a single.