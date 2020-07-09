The Shakopee Coyotes lost its second Dakota-Rice-Scott league game on Wednesday night.
The Coyotes fell to 0-2 on the season with a 6-0 loss to Faribault.
That game was Shakopee's first game since they lost to Montgomery 11-4 on Sunday, June 28. They were supposed to play St. Patrick on Wednesday, July 1 but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
In the loss to Faribault, the game was scoreless through four innings before the Lakers struck for four runs in the fifth inning. Faribault scored on an error, hit by pitch and a two-run double.
They tacked on single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Tyler Francis and Matt Lane combined to shutout the Coyotes.
Shakopee will next play at Lonsdale on Sunday at 2 p.m.